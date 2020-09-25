US singer Lizzo says body positivity has become ‘commercialised’ and added now the term is ‘mainstream’ it is no longer benefitting the people it was created for.

Appearing on the October cover of Vogue, she said: “It’s commercialised. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.

"What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.

"They need to be benefiting from...the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets—you know, it gets made acceptable.”

The Juice hitmaker also said she wants society to know that ‘being fat is normal’.

Lizzo added: “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalise my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’

"No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”