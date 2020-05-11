Golden Globe winning actress America Ferrera celebrated Mother's Day by introducing her baby girl, Lucia, to the world.

The 36-year-old, who is married to director Ryan Piers, shared a photo of them holding the newborn's tiny hand.

She wrote: "Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself.

“Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family,” she added.

The couple were unable to celebrate their ‘quarantine baby’ with family and friends but used the opportunity to instead donate to charity.

Ferrera continued by adding: “Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times.”

She urged others to follow suit saying: "Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name.

"Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love!

"And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families!

“Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families!” she finished.

The couple initially announced the pregnancy in January.

Uploading a photo with their son Sebastian Pier, who will turn two at the end of May, Ferrera wrote: "Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!