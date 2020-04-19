This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has moved out of his family home, two months after coming out as gay.

The 58 year-old, who has been married since 1993, leaves behind his wife Stephanie and two daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

Moving from Oxfordshire, Schofield will now be based in an apartment in central London, nearer to the ITV studios in White City.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "There has been talk for weeks that Phillip isn't living with Steph any more, that he had moved out for good and had a new home. He has a place in central London.

"It's not as big but it's the beginning of a new life for him. It very much also seems as though their marriage could well be over."

Schofield opened up about coming out as gay live on This Morning back in February, saying: "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Speaking about his wife, he added: "This is tough. This is not something that has happened quickly. I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

"We have gone through this together. We have been very open and very honest.