James Corden is said to be paying the salaries of furloughed staff on his US talk show out of his own pocket when their pay cheques finish this week.

According to Variety, the Brit, who hosts and produces ‘The Late Late Show', will be funding around 60 staff who were told they were being furloughed from May 4.

Corden, 41, has been broadcasting from the garage of his Los Angeles home since mid-April.

But it is not his first gesture to staff, as he introduced work-from-home projects associated with the show once lockdown measures were introduced.