Fashion expert Trinny Woodall let fans see more than they bargained for as her 76 year-old partner Charles Saatchi was caught naked on her Facebook Live.

Woodall, 56, was broadcasting to tell her fans about her beauty routines in lockdown, including a detailed skin care run through, clothing tips and work outs.

Trinny's partner Saatchi accidentally walked into her Facebook live naked (Facebook: Trinny Woodall)

She was telling her followers about her LED face mask when art collector Saatchi could be seen in the corner of the screen heading to the shower.

The blunder could be forgiven though as Woodall was streaming from their bathroom in their west London home.

One of the eagle-eyed viewers, Tracy Baldwin, told The Sun: “I’m unsure if she knew he was in camera shot but after he walked past she put her hand up to hide that side of the bathroom.

"She had her mask on so I didn’t see if she was embarrassed or not.”

The video where Saatchi bares all has since been removed from Woodall's Facebook and the What Not To Wear host has declined to comment when approached by the media.