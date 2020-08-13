First look at trailer for new American Pie film ‘Girls’ Rules’
The trailer for the new female-centric American pie film, coming to screens in October, has been released.
'American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules’ will also be arriving on Netflix shortly after its release.
The teaser for the film says: “It’s Senior year at East Great Falls! Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school.
“The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!”
The movie is directed by Mike Elliott and stars Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam, Piper Curda and Darren Barnet.
The original American Pie film was released in 1999 and after huge success, three sequels followed over 11 years including ‘American Pie 2,' ‘American Pie: The Wedding’ and ‘American Reunion.'