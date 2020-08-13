TikTok Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper secures Netflix special

Cooper rose to fame doing TikTok impersonations of President Trump
By Dylan Terry
15:07pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
A woman who has gained notoriety on TikTok for mimicking Donald Trump has revealed she will be doing her own Netflix special.

Sarah Cooper has been posting her satirical skits mocking the US president for a while, particularly on the his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Tuesday night she achieved more mainstream notoriety by guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, a spot which saw her target the President in her opening monologue.

Announcing the news of her Netflix special on Wednesday, she said: "It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH."

The special is due to be released around the time of the US election in the autumn and will be titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.

The President could however get his own back on his persecutor as he has threatened to ban TokTok in the US due to its links with the Chinese government.

He told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

