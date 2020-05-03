TalkSPORT breakfast presenter Laura Woods accepted a request on Twitter for her to host a Sunday league club's end-of-season awards.

Woods, who recently took over from Alan Brazil in the early morning slot, answered the plea from Riverside Rovers and conducted the ceremony on Zoom.

She said: "As we get into May, for presenters like me it usually means the end of season awards, but now there's no sports we have a bit more time on our hands than we normally would.

"I was on Twitter and I happened to get this tweet from a team called Riverside Rovers who are a Sunday league team in Southampton.

"They are looking for someone to host their end of season awards ceremony, so we arranged a time and a place, over Zoom."

The dress code for the event was smart on top and casual on the bottom, so Woods chose a blazer with pyjama bottoms.

Woods followed the dress code with a smart blazer up top... (Instagram: Laura Woods)

... and a star-studded pair of pyjama bottoms below (Instagram: Laura Woods)

She added: "It was so funny, I actually absolutely loved it, it was wicked, just having a couple of ciders with about 20 people that I've never met before."

She did say, however, that the club forgot to menion they had been relegated from the league.

"Just thinking a little bit more about this, the PowerPoint presentation that Lewis - who invited me along - put together was exceptional.