An 18 year-old student has said she is ‘over the moon’ with US singer Taylor Swift’s £23,000 donation to help her study maths at the University of Warwick.

Vitoria Mario set up an online fundraiser as she is not eligible for loans or grants as she came to the UK from Portugal four years ago.

Mario has raised more than £44,000 for university - (Copyright Go Fund Me )

“I didn't know what to do. Even the message was really nice,” she told BBC Radio London.

"I don't know how [Swift] saw it. If it was someone from the UK I would be less surprised."

Swift wrote a message on the fundraising page, she said: "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.

"I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Before Swift’s donation Mario had reached nearly half of her £40,000 target.

Mario said while she was already a fan of Swift she will now be a ‘fan for life’ and added: "I want to thank her with all my heart."

The youngster was awarded two A*'s in maths and an A in physics in her A-levels.

And she achieved all of this despite not being able to speak English when she came to the UK in 2016. She has said she learnt the language ‘mainly through Netflix’.