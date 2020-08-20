Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones appears to have confirmed his new romance with dancer Luisa Eusse as he moves on from estranged wife Katya Jones.

Jones hinted he had started a new relationship last week as a fan asked him on Instagram if he was still single and he simply replied ‘no’.

Now he and Eusse have posted photos to the platform, Jones captioning his with a heart emoji and Eusse writing 'Just you’.

Jones and Katya announced their separation after 11 years together, six married, last August.

The split came just ten months after Katya was pictured kissing her Strictly partner and comedian Seann Walsh but the couple have since insisted that was not the reason they broke up.

In a joint statement at the time, the pair said: “We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing.”