Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones is ‘deeply embarrassed’ after explicit photos of herself were leaked online.

It is understood the 30 year-old's iCloud on her mobile was hacked.

The Sun reported that Jones was worried about the impact the leaked photos might have on her place within Strictly, as it is a family-based show.

But the producers have ‘assured her it’s not her fault and she doesn’t need to worry’, said a television source.

“She’s told her pals that she is deeply embarrassed and regrets ever taking them.”

It is, however, another embarrassing blow for the professional dancer following the scandal during the 2018 series of the show, when she was caught kissing her partner, comedian Seann Walsh, while out in public. It led to her splitting from husband and fellow Strictly dancer Neil the following year.