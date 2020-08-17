Stormzy donates £500,000 to fund scholarships for disadvantaged children
British rapper Stormzy has donated £500,000 to help fund scholarships for disadvantaged children.
The funds have been registered through his organisation the Merky Foundation and is a part of his pledge to donate £10 million over the next ten years to tackle racial inequalities in the UK.
The money, donated to the Black Heart Foundation, will give 50 students the opportunity to engage in education in any form.
The foundation gives scholarships to underprivileged children, the majority of whom come from black, ethnic and minority backgrounds.
Ric Lewis, founder of the foundation, said: “[The Merky Foundation’s] contribution is an amazing testament to their vision and commitment to higher and further education for ambitious, hardworking young people from the most under-resourced and under-represented communities in our society.
“With their support we will reach another 50 young people, taking the total number of scholars we can help to 250.”
Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, already awards two annual scholarships to black students to be admitted into the University of Cambridge. Not only does he cover the cost of tuition, he also gives them a substantial living expenses grant.
Back in June he said: “I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a Black person works hard.
“Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it."