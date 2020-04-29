Steph McGovern's Channel 4 show has been temporarily halted until she can film it in a studio.

The presenter of ‘The Steph Show’ says she wants ‘to get my house back’ but reports say her neighbours have complained.

McGovern tweeted about the pausing of the show: "As much as I’ve loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long.

"We’ve decided it’s time to have a break and give my family our home back. The proper prog will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers.

"The last locked down version of #TheStephShow will be next Thurs 7th May.

"Then the plan is to launch again at our fancy studios at Leeds Docks in a couple of months, once they’re safely up and running."

However a source told The Sun: "This seemed a good move to get the new show on air as planned. But unfortunately it has now gone on for some time and neighbours are getting increasingly irritable.

"The thought of this carrying on for many more weeks has been too much for them to accept.”