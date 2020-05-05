The 2020 Met Gala might have been cancelled, but celebs, stars and even fans made up for it by dressing up from the comfort of their socially distanced (and in some cases, rather swanky) homes.

Hollywood's annual event is usually a night of high fashion, shocking outfits and a who's who of all the biggest names but in March it was announced that the 2020 event, themed ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’ would be cancelled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

To make up for the void left in fashion-lovers' hearts, some celebs glammed up and shared pictures with very different backdrops to the usual glittering steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts held her own photoshoot in her bathroom dressed in a black and white floor length ruched gown complete with shower head backdrop, bubble bath, accompanying orchids and an undisclosed tipple in a glass.

She wrote: “Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome”

Singer Rita Wilson jokingly commented: “My Met Ball outfit this year is a lovely sweat suit with divine fuzzy slippers.”

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried went for more of a rustic theme for her photoshoot.

Related videos

The stunning blonde shared photos of herself in a floor-length patterned navy blue dress styled by Sash O'Neill and finished with Hollywood's latest accessory - a chicken!

She wrote: “What I would’ve tried to wear to the Met Gala this year. And my date, Candace. Makeup and styling by @sashalvaoneill #flashback.”

Pregnant Katy Perry did not model her look but shared a photo of what could have been.

Posting on Instagram she uploaded a picture of the dusty pink corset shaped to fit snugly around her baby bump complete with criss-crossing straps across the back.

“What would have been…” wrote Perry, who is expecting a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She finished off the caption with an emoji of a broken heart.

In true Holllywood-style, the show managed to go on in some form.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour held a livestream called ‘A Moment with the Met’ in which she spoke of the value of health and community over the celebration and night of partying.

She said: "This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions, and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison.

"And yet, one thing that we have learned through this difficult time is that we need each other, that community is essential to who we are.

"If we are to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, we must emerge from it connected as never before."

Global star Florence Welch from ‘Florence and the Machine’ also belted out a video rendition of hit single ‘You got the Love’ from a beautifully decorated room in her home.

Fans of the event were also encouraged to take part in what was dubbed ‘The Met Gala Challenge’ which involved recreating epic looks from galas gone by.

One user recreated Cardi B's iconic 2019 outfit using household materials, claiming it only took 20 minutes to put together.

The outfits are almost identical...but not in price (Instagram: @leahncrowder)

Another put in a huge amount of effort to replicate the dress worn by Rihanna in 2017.

“Remember I made this from poster board x fabric x glue,” she wrote.

Taking it one step further, another user decked out their whole family in order to emulate looks of the past.