Reality TV star Kylie Jenner appears to have been caught out by a ‘photoshop fail’ in her latest bikini pics.

The 22 year-old deleted her post on social media after just 20 minutes as fans pointed out a suspicious glitch.

Jenner deleted the post 20 minutes after uploading it (Instagram: Kylie Jenner)

The star posed in a bikini in her swimming pool and the faux pas was glaringly obvious as the edge of the pool had a dip in it.

One fan wrote: “Kylie is a master at Facetune [editing app] and photoshop,” while another commented: "I'm trying to work out what she was even editing."

But at least these pictures were at Jenner's home. She has been hit with criticism recently after flouting social distancing rules by visiting friends.