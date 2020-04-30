Former pop star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Richard Coles has paid tribute to his sister-in-law who has died of coronavirus.

Louise Coles, who had also been battling cancer, was the wife of Coles' older brother Andy.

He posted a photo of Louise with his late partner Reverend David Coles, who died in December. He wrote: "My lovely sister in law @lozaamandine died this afternoon with COVID19.

"She made lots of people very happy, not least @RevDavidColes, with whom she went on extravagant and unauthorised expeditions to her beloved North Africa. RIP, darling woman."

His brother also paid tribute to Louise on Twitter, he wrote: "I am very sorry to have to report the death of my wife Louise this afternoon. She had been unwell for some time with cancer, but caught coronavirus even while shielding. Thankfully we had time to prepare, but this was too soon."

The family's bereavement comes after Coles' partner died from a long illness last year.

Related videos