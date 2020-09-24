Sir Trevor McDonald splits from wife at 81
Legendary TV newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald has reportedly separated from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage.
McDonald, 81, is also said to have moved out of the family home and the split is understood to be amicable.
A source told The Sun: "It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren't making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives.
“He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable. Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad.”
The couple married in 1986 and have 31 year-old son Jack.
The veteran broadcaster also has two children, Joanne and Tim, with his first wife Beryl who he divorced in 1985.
McDonald became a household name as he presented News at Ten for ITV throughout the 1990’s and then went on to host Tonight with Trevor McDonald.
He received a knighthood in 1999 for his services to journalism.