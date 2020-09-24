National treasure Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram and has already amassed more than a million followers in a few hours.

In his first post he recorded a video explaining why he has joined the social media site.

He said: "Hello, my name is David Attenborough and I have been appearing on radio and television for the past 60 years but this is my first time on Instagram.

"And I’m making this move and exploring this new way of communication, to me, because as we all know the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire, glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on.

“But we know what to do about it and that’s why I am tackling this new way, for me, of communication. Over the next few weeks I will be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them. Join me, or as we said in the early days of radio, stay tuned.”

The post has been watched over two million times as of time of writing.

The caption of the post explains producers for Attenborough’s new show A Life On Our Planet, Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, will be running the account for him but Attenborough will record messages for the page.

The new documentary will air on Netflix on September 28 and will show the devastation of the world’s wildlife at different points of Attenborough’s career.