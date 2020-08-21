Brit award winner Jorja Smith explains swimmer Alice Dearing’s involvement in her By Any Means music video
British singer Jorja Smith has said she included swimmer Alice Dearing in her music video for ‘By Any Means’ because of her work breaking down barriers in sport.
The musician dropped the video, which also features her friends and family, this month and took to social media to explain Dearing’s involvement.
“Alice Dearing is a 23 year-old British marathon swimmer who became world junior champion in 2016. She is currently swimming and studying at Loughborough University with the goal of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics games in 2021,” Smith wrote on Twitter.
"If she does so she will be the first black woman to represent Great Britain in a swimming event at the Olympics. She has also helped co-found the Black Swimming Association (BSA) a non-profit organisation which is looking to increase diversity in aquatic areas and break down the barriers which prevent BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Colour] people from swimming.
“Alice is advocating for everyone from all walks of life to have the vital, life saving skill of knowing how to swim.”
And Dearing replied to Smith’s tweet and said: “I’m speechless... was so excited when I was asked to be a part of ‘By Any Means’ and love what @JorjaSmith is doing for the culture”
The video also features members of Football Beyond Borders who aim to reach out to disadvantaged children who have disengaged from school.