Sam Lloyd, who played the infamous Ted Buckland in sitcom Scrubs, has died aged 56.

The actor, who also starred in Desperate Housewives and Shameless, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and cancer in January of 2019, just weeks after he and his wife Vanessa welcomed their first child, Weston, into the world.

A multi-talented star, Lloyd was also a musician. He was a member of a cappella group named ‘The Blanks' who often appeared on Scrubs as ‘The Worthless Peons'.

The actor also played bass guitar in a Beatles tribute band as well as directing a country rock musical, “With Pam and Gil,” which halted production when he received his diagnosis.

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved star.

Creative director of Scrubs, Bill Lawrence, shared a photo of Lloyd captioned: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today,

“Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Star of the sitcom, Zach Braff, said: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with.

"Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.