Schofield shares photo of unruly lockdown hair - join the club Phil!
13:58pm, Mon 27 Apr 2020
This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is facing an issue shared by the nation - not being able to get a hair cut.
He posted a picture of his long hair on his Instagram story and captioned it: “Skype'd my mum, my hair made her jump.”
And he shared another shot on Snapchat, calling his hair ‘ridiculous’.
Various other stars, including his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, have shared their experiences with lockdown hair.
Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness and ex-England rugby star Ben Cohen have even gone as far as to bleach their locks.
Hairdressers have closed due to the Government's lockdown measures.