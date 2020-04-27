This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is facing an issue shared by the nation - not being able to get a hair cut.

He posted a picture of his long hair on his Instagram story and captioned it: “Skype'd my mum, my hair made her jump.”

And he shared another shot on Snapchat, calling his hair ‘ridiculous’.

Schofield highlighted his long hair on social media (Snapchat: Phillip Schofield)

Various other stars, including his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, have shared their experiences with lockdown hair.

Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness and ex-England rugby star Ben Cohen have even gone as far as to bleach their locks.