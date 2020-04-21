Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have agreed to pause their 'feud' in order to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The pair have had a jokey rivalry for years where they take shots at each other on social media and during interviews. In recent years, Reynolds has used his superhero character Deadpool to make jokes about Jackman's Wolverine.

They have now encouraged people to donate to the All In Challenge which supplies food and supplies to children, elderly and frontline workers.

In a video uploaded to social media they joked the feud harked back to their own families. Jackman says: "People think it started with us, but it didn’t."

Reynolds added: "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there has been Jackmans and Reynoldses…ses."

Jackman continued: "For generations, it’s been a point of family honour to oppose each other."

Reynolds then said: "For one day, and one day only, we have agreed to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen."

Jackman added: "We’ve agreed to join the All In Challenge. We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink."

Reynolds continued: "Lemonade, at your child’s lemonade stand."

A person will be randomly chosen from the group that donate and both Reynolds and Jackman will help a child sell lemonade on their stand.