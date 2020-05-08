Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and his long-time partner Georgia Groome have announced the arrival of their first child.

A representative for the couple confirmed Groome had given birth to a baby girl to People magazine yesterday.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," a statement said.

The name of the child has not yet been confirmed.

The pair, who have been together since 2011, announced they were having a baby last month.

Grint is most famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the Potter franchise and was in all eight films. Whereas, Groome is most recognisable for her lead role in film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.