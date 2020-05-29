Richard Ayoade announced as host for socially-distanced BAFTA awards
British comedian Richard Ayoade has been announced as the host for this year’s behind-closed-doors BAFTA Television awards.
Originally planned for May 17, the event has now been rescheduled for July 31 and will be broadcast without a live audience, with winners giving acceptance speeches via video link.
The nominations will be announced on Thursday, June 4 at 7:30am, but there will not be an event for nominees to attend due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Ayoade joked: "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead."
Bafta’s Craft Awards, which celebrate notable behind-the-scenes successes, will be hosted by comic actor Stephen Mangan and streamed on July 17.
Chief executive Amanda Berry said she was ’proud’ Bafta would be able to deliver two awards shows ’during this difficult time’.
"We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks," she said.
It has also been decided that the coveted Turner Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the arts industry, will not be awarded this year and will be replaced by a £100,000 fund for struggling artists.