Fred the Godson, a prominent New York rapper, has died at the age of 35 after contracting coronavirus.

A representative for the Bronx rapper confirmed his death to Complex.

The artist, whose real name was Fredrick Thomas, uploaded a photo to his Instagram asking fans to keep him in their prayers after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. He had asthma and problems with his kidneys.

He had been put on a ventilator on April 6 with his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, keeping fans up to date with his condition.

While he was said to have been improving, he died from the virus on Thursday.

The star had built his career over the last decade, after featuring on XXL's Freshman Class of 2011 alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and Meek Mill.

His latest body of work, Payback, was released last month. He has also collaborated with Pusha T, Diddy and Jay Pharoah.

Related videos

Pharoah paid tribute to his friend on social media: “Jesus my heart is so heavy right now, just found out we lost my bro @FREDTHEGODSON literally just did a project with him in December and he was such a good dude. I remember us connecting so fast because of our love for lyricism.”

While DJ self wrote: ”Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother.”