The winners of BBC show Race Across the World have donated half of their £20,000 jackpot to underprivileged children in South America.

The programme saw five pairs trying to travel 15,000 miles across the continent on a limited budget, all without taking a flight.

And it was the uncle and nephew team of Emon and Jamiul Choudhury who beat married couple Rob and Jen in a nail-biting finale last night.

Emon, 35, told BBC Breakfast: "We decided at Sao Paulo that if we were to win, we'd donate at least half of the money to help the kids of Sao Paulo and of Brazil.

"It just feels like the right thing to do. The trip itself was an amazing experience. You can't put a figure on the experience that we had, and we believe the money will go such a long way to help so many people in the areas that we visited."

Architecture graduate Jamiul added: "It was a life-changing experience. I don't think there's a price that could be put on everything that we experienced. I guess it shows you that there's a bigger world out there and it puts into perspective how minuscule we are in a wider world."

The pair took part in the show to become closer because they had recently reunited after ten years as Emon had defied his family and refused to settle into an arranged marriage.