R Kelly attacked in Chicago prison as he awaits trial for sex offences
R Kelly has allegedly been attacked by a fellow inmate in a Chicago prison as he awaits trial for sex offences, kidnapping and forced labour.
The 53 year-old was due to stand trial in New York in July but due to the coronavirus pandemic that date has been pushed back to September 29.
And Kelly’s attorney Douglas C. Anton has called for the ex-musician to be released as he believes he is not safe in his current facility.
Speaking to Billboard, he said: "It is unfortunately true. Another inmate that had an issue with lockdown, got upset and simply attacked Robert.
"I spoke to him and he is not OK. He is not doing well. This even more reason why he needs to be released. They cannot protect him in the facility."
In an attempt to secure his release back in April, Kelly’s legal team called for him to be let out because of the risk of him contracting coronavirus.
But US District Judge Anne Donnelly denied the request from Kelly’s team.
She said: "While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release."
Kelly has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct since the 1990s, often with underage girls.
He has strenuously denied all allegations against him.