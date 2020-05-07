Queen's Brian May in hospital after tearing muscle during 'over-enthusiastic gardening'

May was admitted to hospital with a ripped gluteous maximus (Instagram: Brian May)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
14:24pm, Thu 07 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Queen guitarist Brian May has been in hospital after injuring himself with some ‘over-enthusiastic gardening’.

The 72 year-old updated fans on Instagram and reassured them that the ‘virus hasn’t got me'.

He wrote: "Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. 

"Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. 

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri”

May co-founded Queen with the late Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor and they have sold 200 million records worldwide.