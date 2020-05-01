Iconic rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert have released a charity single ‘You are the Champions’ in a bid to raise money for the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

The single is a re-make of the band's 1977 hit ‘We are the Champions’ but Lambert has changed ‘We’ to ‘You’ to honour healthcare workers.

A full video of the song featuring Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert was recorded entirely on mobile phones and shows the three performing virtually together across continents from the UK to Los Angeles in America.

It kicks off with the words: “You are the frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world” before the trio break into song over images of deserted cities around the world.

Also featured are videos of frontline workers from across the globe, including Taylor's own daughter, Dr Rory Taylor, as well as dancing healthcare workers and people cheering as patients are discharged from hospital.

You Are The Champions is available to stream and downloads on all services and all profits will go towards the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the United Nations Foundation.