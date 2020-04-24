The BBC's Big Night In was a huge success, raising £27 million for charities across the country.

The Government has said it will match the donation pound for pound.

The show saw a reprise of many old favourite comedy skits.

One of the highlights was a long-awaited return of Little Britain. Fans were delighted to seee Matt Lucas and David Walliams dust off their old characters for short clip.

Prince William made his comedic debut as he joked with Stephen Fry that it's ‘hell without EastEnders’.

The sketch with QI's Fry was timed to lead into the Clap for Carers and saw William join Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis joining in on their doorstep.

And Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl led a whole host of celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Sam Fender, in singing a rendition of ‘Times Like These’.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company are waiving their fee for the track meaning all proceeds will go to Children in Need and Comic Relief, the joint organisers of the evening.

Finally, Peter Kay made his first TV appearance in two years on the show as he introduced an uppdate version of his 2005 Comic Relief song (Is this the way to) Amarillo.

Tony Christie, who released the original song in 1971, was also seen in the video alongside hundreds of fans who sent in clips to feature.