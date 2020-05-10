TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan has admitted he may have gone too far in his criticism of Meghan Markle.

The 55-year-old attacked Markle on social media after husband Prince Harry announced they would be stepping down from royal duties.

In January, Morgan said: "People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case."

Morgan was reportedly on good terms with Markle before she met Harry, famously going for a drink with her at his local London pub but she then ‘ghosted’ him as soon as she met the prince.

But now, having had time to reflect on the situation and his choice of words at the time, Morgan feels he may have been harsh on his former friend.

In an exclusive with The Times, he said: "Yeah, probably. I think that’s a perfectly fair criticism. It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal.

"Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.”

Morgan has recently been off his usual TV slot on Good Morning Britain after suffering with coronavirus symptoms.