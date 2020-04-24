The American hit comedy show Parks and Recreation is returning for a one-off special as part of an NBC relief programme.

Amy Poehler will reprise her role as the show's main character Leslie Knope and the special will show how she's coping during the pandemic.

According to People magazine, the entire original cast of the show will be involved as Leslie contacts her friends to see how they are all doing.

This means Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Rob Lowe (Chris), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry/Garry/Larry/Terry/Barry Gergich) will all make a guest appearance.

Mike Schur, the show's creator and executive producer, said: "Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.

Related videos

"Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The show is raising money for Feeding America.