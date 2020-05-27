Paddy McGuinness spoofs Peter Kay ‘Amarillo’ hit to mock Dominic Cummings' Barnard Castle trip
TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness has mocked political adviser Dominic Cummings in a spoof of a Peter Kay hit.
Kay covered Tony Christie’s (Is This the Way to) Amarillo in 2005 and now McGuinness has made a (Is This the Way to) Barnard Castle to troll Cummings who broke lockdown rules to travel to the beauty spot.
He sings: "Is this the way Barnard Castle? You see my vision's a bit of a hassle.
"Is this the way Barnard Castle? Where sweet Mary waits for me.
"Sha la la la load of b******t. Sha la la lad load of b******t.
"Sha la la la load of b******t - it was Mary's birthday treat!"
The ’Mary’ McGuinness refers to in the song is Cummings’ wife who was with him when he travelled to Barnard Castle in County Durham.
McGuinness quickly went viral and the video currently has 51,000 retweets and 146,000 likes.
Cummings has been under the spotlight this week after an investigation by The Mirror and The Guardian exposed two breaches of the lockdown rules.
The first was travelling 260 miles to Cummings’ parents farm in Durham at the height of lockdown and the second was a 60 mile round trip to Barnard Castle.
Cummings held a press conference on Sunday to explain his actions and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of the cabinet have stuck by the adviser since.
However, around 40 Conservative MPs are now calling for his resignation.