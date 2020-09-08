One Tree Hill heartthrob James Lafferty announces engagement to The Royals actress Alexandra Park
15:32pm, Tue 08 Sep 2020
One Tree Hill star James Lafferty has announced his engagement to The Royals actress Alexandra Park.
Lafferty, 35, has been with Park, 31, since 2018 but has always remained private about their relationship.
The US actor revealed the news to his 1.1 million followers, writing the caption: “She said yeah.”
Park from Australia, who has also appeared in 12 Feet Deep and The Elephant Princess, is yet to post on her social media.
Lafferty is best known for his role as Nathan in the teen television show One Tree Hill which ran from 2003 to 2012.