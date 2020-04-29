Noel Gallagher has announced that he will be releasing a ‘new’ and unheard Oasis song at midnight after discovering the demo of a song called 'Don't Stop' in a box of old CDs.

He had been taking advantage of some spare time during lockdown to have a rummage through an extensive collection of unlabelled discs when he found the track.

The 52 year-old, who now heads up his own band 'Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds,' revealed that the recording was made at a soundcheck in Hong Kong 15 years ago but will drop at midnight for fans to ‘enjoy/argue over’.

In a Twitter post he wrote: “Hey there dudes and dollies,

"Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.

“As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune “out there” from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago,” he added.

“I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD.”

He continued by delighting fans with the news that the appropriately-named ‘Don’t Stop' would be available to them from midnight.

"I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it “out there” for you to enjoy/argue over. It’ll be up on the internet from midnight.

"The song is called: ‘Don’t Stop…’ Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss. You’re welcome by the way."

This will be the first Oasis song released since Noel's brother, and lead guitarist, Liam, left the band causing them to split in 2009.

In a statement at the time, he wrote: "People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Fans remain optimistic that they one day might reunite but had their hopes dashed when Noel rejected Liam's offer to reform for a one-off gig in aid of the NHS.