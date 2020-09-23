Newcastle’s Andy Carroll and fiancee Billi Mucklow reveal the name of their newborn daughter
Newcastle United player Andy Carroll and his fiancee Billi Mucklow have announced the name of their newborn daughter, Marvel Mae Carroll.
Mucklow gave birth to Marvel last week and Carroll wrote on Instagram: “Marvel Mae Carroll. Fairy Tales Do Come True Look At Us We Had You”
While former The Only Way is Essex star Mucklow, who shared the same picture as Carroll, wrote: "And Marvellous You Are My Little Lady"
Stars have reacted to the name reveal.
Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex wrote: "Beautiful", while Love Island’s Olivia Attwood said: “Congratulations”
And TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble wrote: "Finally you’ve decided. We all adore and love baby Marvel"
The couple, who became engaged in 2014, already have Arlo, four, and Wolf, two. While Carroll also has Emilie, 11, and Lucas, nine from a previous relationship.