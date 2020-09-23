Newcastle’s Andy Carroll and fiancee Billi Mucklow reveal the name of their newborn daughter

Mucklow and Carroll have called their baby daughter Marvel
Mucklow and Carroll have called their baby daughter Marvel - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
19:23pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Newcastle United player Andy Carroll and his fiancee Billi Mucklow have announced the name of their newborn daughter, Marvel Mae Carroll.

Mucklow gave birth to Marvel last week and Carroll wrote on Instagram: “Marvel Mae Carroll. Fairy Tales Do Come True Look At Us We Had You”

While former The Only Way is Essex star Mucklow, who shared the same picture as Carroll, wrote: "And Marvellous You Are My Little Lady"

Stars have reacted to the name reveal.

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex wrote: "Beautiful", while Love Island’s Olivia Attwood said: “Congratulations”

And TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble wrote: "Finally you’ve decided. We all adore and love baby Marvel"

The couple, who became engaged in 2014, already have Arlo, four, and Wolf, two. While Carroll also has Emilie, 11, and Lucas, nine from a previous relationship.

Sign up to our newsletter