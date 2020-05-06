NASA have confirmed that Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is in talks to film a movie in space.

The film, if it gets liftoff, will be shot on board the International Space Station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter: "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

According to Deadline, there is a lot left to be discussed and no production studio has attached themselves to the project yet.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk is also said to be working on the project and replied to Bridenstine's tweet saying: “Should be a lot of fun.”

Musk's Space X would provide the rocket to launch Cruise into space.

The entrepreneur has been working in space technology for a number of years and the first launch of astronauts to the International Space Station using a Space X rocket will take place on May 27.