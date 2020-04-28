Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed she cannot leave the house without praying and showering.

Campbell was on Instagram Live with fashion booking agent Camilla Lowther discusing her daily routine.

She said: "That's just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray. I can't leave the house without showering.

"[There's] lots of things that I … can't leave the house without — when I can leave the house."

This comes just a few days after the 49 year-old said she only eats one meal a day.

She told The Sun: "I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner, because I really only eat once a day. Sunday is my treat, so I'll make desserts, my cakes and puddings."