Brits Rising Star Sam Fender says he used lockdown to ‘come to terms with sudden fame’
British musician Sam Fender has said he used the nationwide lockdown to come to terms with fame.
Fender has become a household name after winning the Rising Star award at the 2019 Brits.
He said: “I found being back here [in North Shields] quite unnerving. I was coming to terms with all the stuff, all the fame I had found. I went inwards, very much so.
"It wasn’t the best of times, but I am coming out the other end of that. And there has been a lot of self-exploration and trying to sort myself out.”
Fender, 26, also spoke about the impact fame has had on his mental health.
He added: "You would be mental if you didn’t feel mental [dealing with fame]. On the flip side, I get to do my hobby as my job. I am very lucky. I just have to get my head screwed on and do my sh**.”