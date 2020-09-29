Brits Rising Star Sam Fender says he used lockdown to ‘come to terms with sudden fame’

Fender has said he went a bit 'mental' when he became famous
Fender has said he went a bit 'mental' when he became famous - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
19:39pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British musician Sam Fender has said he used the nationwide lockdown to come to terms with fame.

Fender has become a household name after winning the Rising Star award at the 2019 Brits.

He said: “I found being back here [in North Shields] quite unnerving. I was coming to terms with all the stuff, all the fame I had found. I went inwards, very much so.

"It wasn’t the best of times, but I am coming out the other end of that. And there has been a lot of self-exploration and trying to sort myself out.”

Fender, 26, also spoke about the impact fame has had on his mental health.

He added: "You would be mental if you didn’t feel mental [dealing with fame]. On the flip side, I get to do my hobby as my job. I am very lucky. I just have to get my head screwed on and do my sh**.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Mental health