Pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has split from fellow musician Cody Simpson after dating for ten months.

She was first seen publicly with Simpson just a few months after she separated from ex-husband and actor Liam Hemsworth last year.

“A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," she said on Instagram Live to her 113 million followers.

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it.”

Cyrus then said the reason behind the break-up is that they are working on themselves as individuals.

“But right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

“We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're hanging out, getting pizza.

"We've been friends for ten years and we're going to continue to be friends, so just don't make it something that it is not."

Before dating Simpson, after splitting from Hemsworth, she had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter.