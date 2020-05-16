Michael Buble's wife says he has received death threats after elbowing her on Instagram live
Canadian singer Michael Buble has received death threats after elbowing his wife Luisana Lopilato on Instagram live.
Buble nudged Lopilato, originally from Argentina, with his elbow before pulling her into a hug. Some fans called the star abusive and she has said she has been left ‘shaken’ by the response.
Speaking to an Argentinian TV show, Intrusos, she said: "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.
"It's not nice to receive death threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family.
“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina.”
Lopilato also said they had received ‘photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating’.
The criticism started last month after the clip went viral and Lopilato came to the defence of her husband.
She posted in April: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair!
“The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”
The couple have been married for nine years and have three children together.