Tennis ace Serena Williams joked she had never heard of Meghan Markle in a video call with Naomi Campbell.

The British supermodel chatted with Serena and her sister Venus in the latest episode of her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.

Campbell asked Williams: "Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America?" It comes after Markle has relocated to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The 23-time grand slam winner replied: "I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know nothing about that.

"Never seen her, never heard of her, don’t know her."

Williams and Markle formed a friendship after they met in 2010, with the tennis star then attending the royal wedding in 2018, and Markle going to the US Open a year later.

But it is not the first time Williams has avoided questions to do with the Duchess of Sussex.

At the start of the year during the Australian Open a reporter asked her what she thought about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from the royal family.