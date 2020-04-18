Pop band McFly have re-recorded their number one hit 'All About You' with their families to raise money for the NHS.

The band open the video by explaining the royalties from the YouTube clip will be going to NHS Charities Together.

Singer Danny Jones says: "While we are going through one of the most challenging times we will ever experience, we know there are some incredible people out there risking their lives every day.

Drummer Harry Judd adds: "Everyone in the NHS, all the carers, all the key workers who are still working to keep this country running. To keep us safe and keep us alive, we owe you so much right now."

Guitarist and singer Dougie Poynter continues: "Doctors, nurses, carers, all the emergency services, volunteers and there are so many more key workers."

And singer Tom Fletcher concludes: "We wanted to say thanks the only way that we know how, through music. So we've recorded this song while we're on lockdown to say that right now it is, without doubt, all about you."

In the video all the band members can be seen dancing and singing with their spouses, partners, pets and children.

Fletcher's three sons Buzz, Buddy and Max, Judd's two children Lola and Kit, Jones' son Cooper and Poynters chickens all feature in the heart-warming clip.

Poynter is the only member in the band to be seen without someone, though he is rumoured to be dating model Maddy Elmer.

The track was originally released back in 2005 as the official single for Comic Relief and was written about Fletcher's now wife Giovanna Fletcher.