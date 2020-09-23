Matt Lucas mocks Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Great British Bake Off debut, encouraging viewers to ‘Stay Alert, Protect Cake, Save Loaves'
Comedian Matt Lucas made his debut in the Great British Bake Off with a take-off of Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his latest coronavirus address to the nation.
The opening episode of season 11 was delayed by 15 minutes to allow viewers to first watch the PM’s speech about new Covid-19 rules and they then got a double helping when they tuned in to see Lucas mocking Johnson.
The Government’s long-standing ‘Stay Alert, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’ slogan was replaced with ‘Stay Alert, Protect Cake, Save Loaves’, as Lucas served up a spoof of Boris at the No 10 coronavirus briefing lecturn, even taking questions from ‘Noelle’, his Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding, before consulting the experts alongside him, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, on the pronunciation of ‘scone’.