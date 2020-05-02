A second series of ‘The Masked Singer’ is set to go ahead - but without a live audience.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Fest, ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo said alterations to the show, including no live audience and social distancing measures, would be introduced to ensure the safety of all involved.

He said: “It looks like we will have to do some shows without audiences.... [it's] more manageable for us in an enclosed guarded space.”

Lygo added that casting for the show is particularly difficult because they need to book names that the viewing audience will immediately recognise and hinted that organisers were already in talks with potential contestants.

“The challenge for the production company and us is that when the big reveal comes, you don't go ‘who the f*** is that’?”

Winner of the first series in January was former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who was disguised as the Queen Bee, beating the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Jason Manford, Katherine Jenkins and Patsy Palmer to the title.