Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried and husband welcome second child
Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.
The couple, who already have three year-old daughter Nina, announced the news on Instagram alongside two charities - International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) and War Child.
Seyfried wrote: "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man…
“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”
And INARA added: “We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.”