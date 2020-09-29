Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried and husband welcome second child

By Sarah Rendell
19:51pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.

The couple, who already have three year-old daughter Nina, announced the news on Instagram alongside two charities - International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) and War Child.

Seyfried wrote: "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man… 

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

And INARA added: “We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.”

