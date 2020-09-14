Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead announces her engagement to Max Darnton

Felstead has announced her engagement
By Sarah Rendell
13:16pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Max Darnton.

In a sweet touch, Felstead revealed Darnton asked her three year-old daughter India for her permission.

“The easiest ‘Yes’ EVER! On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love you Max- you bring out the best in me. Im so lucky”

Many stars congratulated the couple on their happy news.

MiC co-star Ollie Locke wrote: “I love you both so much!!! Let the adventure begin! Xxx”

While The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers said: “Awwww congratulations darling. Soooo happy for you ”

And Radio One DJ and The Saturdays singer Mollie King wrote: "Amazing news"

The pair have been dating since January 2019.

Felstead shares daughter India with ex partner and former MiC co-star Joshua Patterson who she split from in September 2018.

