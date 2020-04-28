Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has hit back at a troll who accused her of getting fillers.

Phillips posted a sponsored photo on Instagram and the critic said she looked a lot better on the ITV2 reality show than she does now.

The troll commented: “You looked better on love island .. u look twice your age now with all these fillers omgosh”

The 26 year-old clapped back: “…please please PLEASEEEEEEE tell me when you think I’ve had the time to get fillers during a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.

“If you want to insult me, then it’s strange anyway, but at least make it realistic! Damn son, do better!”

She was a contestant on the first winter edition of Love Island which aired in January of this year.

