Love Island's Shaughna Phillips hits back at troll who accused her of having plastic surgery
Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has hit back at a troll who accused her of getting fillers.
Phillips posted a sponsored photo on Instagram and the critic said she looked a lot better on the ITV2 reality show than she does now.
The troll commented: “You looked better on love island .. u look twice your age now with all these fillers omgosh”
The 26 year-old clapped back: “…please please PLEASEEEEEEE tell me when you think I’ve had the time to get fillers during a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.
“If you want to insult me, then it’s strange anyway, but at least make it realistic! Damn son, do better!”
She was a contestant on the first winter edition of Love Island which aired in January of this year.
Phillips was coupled up with Callum Jones in the villa for two weeks before he dumped her for Molly Smith, who he met in Casa Amor.