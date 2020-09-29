Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has emphasised the importance of getting moles checked after she had one removed following fears that it could be cancerous.

Hague noticed the mole after her mum pointed it out following her appearance on Love Island in 2019. She has since consulted several doctors and decided to have an operation.

Hague has stressed the importance of getting moles checked - (Copyright Instagram: Molly-Mae Hague)

She wrote on Instagram: "So this is what I've been up to today... Some of you may remember me talking about the mole that was here a few weeks ago on my story.

"Not going to go into too much detail until I have my results back next week but this just goes to show how important getting different doctors' opinions is.

“So relieved to have it gone, I'll keep you all updated. I just need to share this because I can't stress the important of this situation enough.”

Three weeks earlier Hague shared her emotional journey of going to several doctors and she urged fans to get their moles checked.

Hague said: “Get your moles checked people!!! It is so unbelievably important. I’ve had this checked three times now by different consultants just to be sure.

“This just appeared out of nowhere for me and my mum to actually notice it when I was on Love Island through watching me on TV…Never ignore changes to your body.”