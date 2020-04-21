Love Island star Maura Higgins has been accused of photoshopping her latest Instagram bikini pic.

The Irish reality TV contestant took to her Instagram story to rubbish the claims made by followers.

Higgins has been accused of photoshopping this picture (Instagram: Maura Higgins)

She said: "So my recent post, yeah... I've deleted it. I just couldn't be dealing with the s**t.

"Oh, it looks so Photoshopped!' Get over it. It's not actually Photoshopped. It's just got different lighting, I put a filter on it. Just to prove you all wrong, I'm going to upload the video on my Stories, just to prove - I'm actually just fantastic."

She later added more to her story, claiming she couldn't stop laughing at the allegations.

"I'm sorry! I cannot stop laughing. I feel like lockdown is sending us all crazy. It's just not like me to delete a photo just because I'm getting abuse. So I'll put the photo back up.

"It's probably just the lockdown. We're all losing our marbles. Send the hate my way. I can take it!"

Related videos

Even when she reuploaded the photo later fans continued to comment on the shot saying it had been edited.

One said: "What's going on with this photo?"

Another wrote 'Dodgy shoulder, sort out the photoshop' and a third commented, 'No one gonna talk about the obvious photoshop'.

Higgins has denied claims she is dating married partner Alexander Demetriou (PA Images)

Higgins, 29, has had a lot to deal with in lockdown following her split from Love Island partner Curtis Pritchard, 24.

She said recently she called things off due to distance and she didn't see a future with him.

"Curtis and I barely saw each other. At the beginning it was very, very hard because I was so besotted with him, and we never got to see each other.

"When we did, it was really nice because you got the time to miss somebody. But sometimes it would be two weeks."

Pritchard has said he was quite hurt by the break-up and by claims that Higgins is dating her Dancing on Ice partner, married Alexander Demetriou.